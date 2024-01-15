Global surge in Covid killed nearly 10,000 as holidays fuel spread, WHO says

In December, almost 10,000 COVID-19 deaths were reported globally, marking a concerning rise fueled by holiday gatherings, according to World Health Organization (WHO) Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus.

Hospitalizations and intensive care unit admissions experienced a significant uptick, with a 42% increase in hospitalizations and a 62% increase in ICU admissions compared to the previous month.

The WHO highlighted that these figures are based on data from fewer than 50 countries, mostly in Europe and the Americas, indicating a potentially incomplete picture.

Tedros emphasized that the JN.1 variant, identified as the dominant global variant, has contributed to increased transmission. The variant appears to be more adept at infecting vaccinated or previously infected individuals.

Despite the lower death toll compared to the pandemic’s peak, Tedros stressed that the current level of preventable deaths is unacceptable.

The WHO urged governments to maintain surveillance, sequencing, and access to testing, treatments, and vaccines.

Tedros called on people to get vaccinated, undergo testing, wear masks where necessary, and ensure proper ventilation in crowded indoor spaces. The organization emphasized the importance of these measures in mitigating severe illness and death.

The rise in hospitalizations and deaths associated with the JN.1 variant prompted the WHO to advocate for updated coronavirus vaccines. The CDC recommends booster shots for increased protection against the variant.

The global situation is complex, with rising respiratory infections worldwide, including flu, rhinovirus, and pneumonia, as observed by Maria Van Kerkhove, technical lead at WHO for COVID-19.

The article concludes with a reminder of COVID-19 symptoms, preventive measures, and the ongoing efforts of the WHO in coordinating the global response to the pandemic.

Despite the end of the emergency phase in May 2023, the organization continues to address the evolving challenges posed by the virus.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...