Take advantage of this opportunity to get a free subscription to the best source of New Jersey news and information:

Established in 1822, NJToday is the online version of New Jersey’s oldest weekly newspaper.

Whether you know us online (ISSN number 2328-6121) or in our printed (ISSN number 2328-6113) format, the great news is that you may subscribe absolutely free of charge!

As of October 1, 2023: 121,900 readers are subscribed.