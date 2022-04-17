Hazardous weather forecast for New Jersey from National Weather Service

A chilly night is on tap, with overnight lows falling into the 20s across the interior and 30s along the coast, as the National Weather Service has issued a Hazardous Weather Outlook for northeast New Jersey.

It will be a cold and dry night. After a dry morning, unsettled weather will return for Monday afternoon and overnight as low-pressure approaches from the south bringing wind, rain and some possible coastal flooding.

From midnight tonight to Monday morning, frost could kill sensitive outdoor vegetation if

left uncovered. The National Weather Service warns residents to take steps now to protect tender plants from the cold.

Temperatures in the middle 30s will result in frost formation in northeast New Jersey, southern Connecticut and southeast New York.

If you have any sensitive crops or plants, please take precautions to protect them from the cold as many areas could see a freeze or frost tonight. #PAWX #DEWX #NJWX #MDWX pic.twitter.com/nsJcRRMDkW — NWS Mount Holly (@NWS_MountHolly) April 17, 2022

In addition to the frost and freeze possible tonight, weather forecasters are also watching a coastal system that will be affecting New Jersey from Monday into Tuesday.

Wind gusts to 40 mph will be possible along the coast Monday night.

For marine areas, gale force gusts are expected late Monday through Monday night.

For the rest of the region, rain will come in during the day Monday that is expected to continue Monday night.

Rain amounts of 1 to 1.5 inches are expected across the region, and while widespread flooding is not anticipated, minor flooding in poor drainage areas is possible

There is a threat of localized flooding along quick responding rivers and streams Monday night.

