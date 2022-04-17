Monmouth jail inmate kills another

A 29-year-old male inmate of the Monmouth County Correctional Institution has been charged in the death of another inmate over the weekend.

Evan Raczkiewicz, of Bradley Beach, is charged with first-degree aggravated manslaughter in the death of Daniel Ferrara, whose picture is inset above.

Ferrara was in the lockup for multiple counts of burglary, theft of property and criminal mischief, as well as violating his parole.

Raczkiewicz was being held on burglary, theft and weapons charges.

The Asbury Park Press reported that Raczkiewicz and another man were arrested in September 2020 after a burglary in Ocean Township, and police said at the time that “the proceeds of this burglary were various firearms.”

Daniel Ferrara Jr

Raczkiewicz has had numerous arrests since he was arrested for criminal mischief and underage possession of alcohol at age 18, when police alleged that he purposely ran and jumped on a car at the Lincroft Acme causing damage to the roof.

An investigation began on Saturday morning April 16, 2022, after Ferrara, 49 of Ocean Grove, was found unresponsive in the kitchen area of jail at around 5:20 a.m.

Medical staff began life-saving efforts; however, Ferrara succumbed to his injuries and was pronounced deceased at 6:03 a.m.

A joint investigation was immediately launched by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office and investigators from the Monmouth County Correctional Institution.

Acting Monmouth County Prosecutor Lori Linskey said the investigation determined that Raczkiewicz had struck Ferrara multiple times prior to his death.

The incident remains under investigation by the Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office. Anyone who has information to assist the investigative team is urged to contact Monmouth County Prosecutor’s Office Detective Jason Gold at 732-431-7160 x4025.

If convicted, the defendant faces up to 30 years imprisonment subject to the No Early Release Act.

The case is being prosecuted by Monmouth County Assistant Prosecutors Caitlin Sidley and Joseph Cummings.