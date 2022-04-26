David Ocampo Grajales racks up endorsements against Crook Jr.

David Ocampo Grajales is a 25-year-old progressive Democrat waging what appears to be a quixotic campaign to deprive the unaccomplished son of corrupt US Senator Robert Menendez, who has been picked by power brokers and party bosses to fill the seat of retiring Congressman Albio Sires.

The young challenger has picked up a number of endorsements that ought to give voters a reason to consider the candidacy of Ocampo Grajales, rather than blindly towing the party line.

Today, Friends of the Earth Action announced its third round of endorsements in advance of the upcoming June Democratic primaries. Ocampo Grajales is one of eleven candidates whose positions aligned with the organization’s mission to champion a healthier and more just world for all.

The endorsements put Ocampo Grajales in the same league as Squad members Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, Ilhan Omar, Ayanna Pressley, and Rashida Tlaib, along with such luminaries as Jamie Raskin, Jamaal Bowman, Cori Bush, Nydia Velazquez, Jessica Cisneros, Adriano Espaillat, Jesus “Chuy” Garcia, Jimmy Gomez, Alexandra Hunt, Pramila Jayapal, Mondaire Jones, Ro Khanna, Barbara Lee, Marie Newman.

“It’s an honor to have the support of Friends of the Earth and coming off the Earth Day weekend this endorsement is perfectly timed,” said Ocampo Grajales. “We only have one planet and it’s our responsibility to protect it. That’s why I’ve made tackling the climate crisis a key pillar of my campaign. I look forward to partnering with Friends of the Earth to fight for a Green New Deal and to ensure that we pass on a habitable world, with clean and water, to future generations.”

“It has never been more important to elect progressive champions who will fight tooth and nail for communities and the environment,” said Ariel Moger, political affairs manager for Friends of the Earth Action. “Only a mass movement of people can take on the corporations and politicians who endanger their constituents and the planet for profit.”

“Whether he’s advancing climate action or safeguarding democracy, voters can trust that David Ocampo Grajales will always advocate and prioritize people and the planet over corporate greed,” said Moger. “This election season, our environment, public health and democracy are on the line.”

“We need to elect leaders who will put communities over corporate profits, and these candidates will undoubtedly do just that,” said Moger. “We strongly urge voters to support these progressives who will fight for people and the planet in Washington.”

Ocampo Grajales is running for Congress on a platform that includes support for the Green New Deal, investing in affordable housing, modernizing our transportation system, and Medicare for All.

Having pledged to reject donations from corporate PACs, fossil fuel executives, and lobbyists, Ocampo Grajales says he is incredibly grateful for the support he has received and is eager to continue talking to constituents in the community. His campaign aims to uplift the voices of the working class.

In addition to this endorsement, Ocampo Grajales has also been endorsed by Peace Action, CBD Action Fund, and presidential contender Marianne Williamson.

Ocampo Grajales has also been recognized as a Green New Deal Champion and Gun Sense Candidate.

