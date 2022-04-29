Mayor posts bizarre Jay-Z response after being caught in residency fraud

After this publication reported that Roselle Mayor Donald A. Shaw purchased a home in Elizabeth with his wife Kimberly M Sharrock-Shaw and that the family agreed the property would be used as their principal residence as a condition for borrowing $627,288 from a state-licensed mortgage bank, the cowardly official has refused to come forward to answer questions.

Apparently caught in a bald-faced lie, Shaw has not responded to numerous invitations to comment on the topic but social media was on fire with a lively discussion in which many residents expressed outrage over the Mayor’s deceit.

On his Facebook page, Shaw posted a bizarre montage of images along with the sound of billionaire rapper Jay Z chanting from Original ‘A million and one questions / Rhyme no more’

“Somebody’s pulling me closer to the ground; I ain’t panicked, I been here before; Seems like only yesterday when I got up on that stage; In front of that crowd;

And showed them who was who, and what was what…” then the sound skips to “Okay, I’m reloaded,” and abruptly stops a moment later.

Shaw agreed to a mortgage provision when he borrowed $627,288 promising that the home he purchased on Thomas Street in Elizabeth would be his primary residence, but if he kept that pledge then he has defrauded residents of Roselle by lying about his residency while violating a municipal ordinance and state law that require elected officials to reside in the community they serve.

