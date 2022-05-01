Joint Base MDL postpones 2022 Power in the Pines airshow

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst has postponed the Power in the Pines Open House and Airshow, tentatively scheduled for May 2022.

Due to recent and ongoing demands at Joint Base MDL, base officials decided that it is in the best interest of all involved to postpone the airshow until 2023.

“Over the last year, JB MDL supported countless mission essential operations and we must continue to ensure readiness if the pace should once again quicken. We have made the decision to postpone the 2022 Power in the Pines airshow with the best interests of the public, our community partners, and our teams in mind,” said Col. Wes Adams, the 87th Air Base Wing commander.

“It was a difficult decision to make, but with careful scrutiny we determined it to be the best way ahead. We are hopeful to host again in 2023 and look forward to coming together and celebrating with the community in the future,” said Adams.

Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst plans to host the next Power in the Pines in 2023. For more information on future events, visit https://www.jbmdl.jb.mil/Airshow-Information/.

