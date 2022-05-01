New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission mobile unit will visit Roselle on May 6

Democratic borough council candidates Brandis A. Puryear and Travis Amaker are making residents aware that the New Jersey Motor Vehicle Commission (MVC) mobile unit will be making a visit to Roselle, stopping at Borough Hall, 210 Chestnut Street, on May 6, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m.

Although widely known as progressive crime fighters, who will seek to improve security by bridging the gap between police and the public, Puryear and Amaker said the convenience of the MVC mobile unit will also help make residents safe by ensuring that more people on our roads are licensed drivers.

This is the first of three stops in Roselle during the next few months, according to Puryear, who said the mobile unit will be back at Roselle Borough Hall, 210 Chestnut Street, on July 21, and September 9.

“The visit by the Motor Vehicle Commission’s mobile unit will enable residents to access crucial motor vehicle services right here in town,” said Puryear.

Assemblyman Jamel Holley office opened a new Motor Vehicle Commission agency at 17 Caldwell place in Elizabeth but that facility has experienced higher than expected volume and offered limited services.

There are also local residents who might have trouble getting to Elizabeth, Rahway or another permanent MVC office.

“Although it will not be able to conduct inspections or road tests, the mobile Motor Vehicle Commission unit will be a great convenience to Roselle residents,” said Amaker. “This agency on wheels will offer residents a chance to renew their driver’s license and registration or obtain a Real ID and non-driver ID and more services.”

Puryear and Amaker said residents will be able to get an exam permit, veteran designations, handicapped permits, boat stickers, as well as their initial license after passing the road test.

Available services will include: driver’s license renewals, Real IDs, registration renewals, veteran/handicap/Purple Heart placards, permits, and non-driver IDs. Residents can also drop off their old license plates.

Because the process takes at least 30 minutes, the unit may only be able to assist 12 people with obtaining Real IDs. At the moment, Real IDs are limited to those whose current license expires in the next six months. Those who are interested in Real ID should indicate such on the registration form and plan to arrive between 10:00am-12:00pm.

Customers will need their 6 Points of ID and must bring their social security card.

Puryear and Amaker said residents should visit the MVC online because advance registration is strongly recommended.

The two long-time civil servants have announced their candidacy in the June 7 primary election for Roselle Borough Council seats, Puryear is running at-large and Amaker who is seeking to represent the Fourth Ward.

Puryear, a detective sergeant in the Irvington Police Department with 17 years of law enforcement experience, is running for the Democratic nomination for an at-large position on the Roselle Borough Council.

Amaker, whose 15 years in government service includes training security personnel for the Hudson County Sheriff’s Department, is seeking the Democratic nomination for Roselle Borough Council in the Fourth Ward.

Puryear and Amaker have a platform of making government more responsive to ensure equal justice, which is often denied to people in Roselle.

