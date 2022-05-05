Congressional art competition & town hall meeting at Raritan Valley College

Representative Tom Malinowski will host a gallery show on Saturday, May 7, 2022, featuring high school artist submissions to the 2022 Congressional Art Competition.

The gallery show will be followed by a public town hall for constituents at Raritan Valley Community College, 118 Lamington Road, in Branchburg.

At the conclusion of the town hall the winners of the NJ-07 Congressional Art Competition will be announced by a judging panel of local artists.

The First Place entry will be on display at the US Capitol for one year.

Members of the public will have the opportunity to view student submissions to the art competition from 10 a.m.-11 a.m., and then share their comments and concerns with Malinowski at his town hall to follow. Doors for the town hall will open at 11 a.m.

Each spring, the Congressional Institute sponsors a nationwide high school visual art competition to recognize and encourage artistic talent in the nation and in each congressional district.

Since the Artistic Discovery competition began in 1982, more than 650,000 high school students have participated.

A month before he died, President John F. Kennedy said, “I look forward to an America which will reward achievement in the arts as we reward achievement in business or statecraft. I look forward to an America which will steadily raise the standards of artistic accomplishment and which will steadily enlarge cultural opportunities for all of our citizens. And I look forward to an America which commands respect throughout the world not only for its strength but for its civilization as well.”

President Kennedy’s vision for American arts is realized, in part, in the United States Capitol. It is a rare building that not only houses art, but is itself a work of art.

The stately Statue of Freedom standing atop the elegant, gleaming dome is recognizable to people all around the world. Its painting Declaration of Independence by John Trumbull illustrates history books and can even be found on the two-dollar bill.

Students submit entries to their representative’s office, and panels of district artists select the winning entries.

Winners are recognized both in their district and at an annual awards ceremony in Washington, DC. The winning works are displayed for one year at the U.S. Capitol.

Winners from New Jersey last year included:

District 1 Quarantined by Amanda Yan

District 2 Daydream by Carissa Martino

District 3 Dolce by Kathleen Palmer

District 4 Within the Shadows by Samantha Nemergut

District 5 Running for Hope by Krystal Jiang

District 6 Bittersweet by Lauren Sun

District 7 Chains of Fate by Claire Downey

District 9 Left Behind by Gian Lee

District 10 Slow Motion Swings by Alexandria Zweig

District 11 Leave Them Outside by Margaret Dela Cruz

District 12 Diamond Marriage by Bolin Shen

