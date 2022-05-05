Cumberland County convict cops to cocaine conspiracy count in Camden court

A Cumberland County man admitted to conspiring with others to obtain and distribute several kilograms of cocaine.

Lavinston Lamar, 40, of Bridgeton, New Jersey, pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Renée Marie Bumb in Camden federal court to an information charging him with one count of conspiring to distribute cocaine.

Lamar also pleaded guilty to violating the conditions of his supervised release from a prior conviction for conspiring to distribute cocaine.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, Lamar admitted that from June 2020 through July 13, 2021, he conspired with Carl Lee Holloway, Marvin Murphy, and others, to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute cocaine, with the intent to facilitate the sale of cocaine by Holloway to a third party for which Lamar would receive a cash payment from the third party.

On July 13, 2021, Holloway met undercover agents in a hotel room in Mount Laurel, New Jersey.

Lamar and Murphy separately entered the hotel room with bags containing approximately $243,000.

They briefly inspected one of the kilograms of cocaine previously brought into the room by undercover agents, after which agents entered the room and arrested Holloway, Lamar, and Murphy.

The conspiracy count to which Lamar pleaded guilty carries a maximum potential penalty of 40 years in prison and a $5 million fine. Sentencing is scheduled for Sept. 6, 2022.

Holloway and Murphy are charged by complaint with the same conspiracy.

The charges and allegations contained in the complaints are merely accusations, and the defendants are presumed innocent unless and until proven guilty.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...