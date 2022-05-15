Shooting killed one teenager & injured a 21-year-old man in Camden

A shooting killed one man and injured another in Camden on Saturday morning.

Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said officers responded to the area of the 1000 block of Lakeshore Drive in Camden in reference to multiple 911 calls regarding a shooting on May 14, 2022, at about 10:19 a.m.

Upon arrival, officers located the victim, Yahmir Catoe, 18, of Camden, lying on the ground in a nearby park suffering from an apparent gunshot wound.

The victim was transported to Cooper University Hospital, where he was pronounced dead at approxiamtely 4:22 p.m.

A second person, a 21-year-old Camden man, also suffered an apparent gunshot wound and was transported to Cooper University Hospital for treatment.

The investigation is ongoing according to Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Detective Jeremy Jankowski with the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit at 856-580-5950 or Detective Shawn Donlon with the Camden County Police Department Homicide Unit at 856-655-1334.

Tips can also be sent anonymously to ccpotips@ccprosecutor.org.

