Police recovered parts of a weapon Sunday afternoon from the scene of a shooting on Roselle Street in Linden.

Officers searched the 900 block of Roselle Street after a suspect fired rounds at unknown targets around 5:30 p.m.

Police found several shell casings at the scene, but no victims were located during the search. Authorities requested hospitals in the area to look out for walk-in gunshot victims.

The shooting is under investigation.

