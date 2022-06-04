East Orange Police find dying man with gunshot wounds on Main Street

Melja T. Oliver, 37, of East Orange was found by police lying on the sidewalk on the 500 block of Main Street shortly before 1 a.m., suffering from gunshot wounds.

East Orange Police Chief Phyllis Bindi said officers found Oliver wounded lying on the sidewalk on the 500 block of Main Street shortly before 1 a.m. Friday.

Oliver died around 1:30 a.m. at University Hospital in Newark where he was rushed as soon as he was discovered, said Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens, II.

No arrests were reported and police did not comment on a possible motive for the shooting.

Essex County investigators are asking for tips from the public as they investigate the shooting death. Authorities said anyone with information about the slaying should call the prosecutor’s office homicide task force at 877-TIPS-4EC or 877-847-7432.

Oliver was charged with murder and weapons offenses in the shooting death of 27-year-old Taquan Boston, of Newark, who was gunned down on Isabella Avenue on April 30, 2016.

Pocono Mountain Regional Police officers responding on Tuesday to a domestic argument report in Coolbaugh Township found Oliver, who was taken into custody and waived extradition after the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office charged him with the murder of Boston, as well as murder, possession of a handgun for an unlawful purpose.

