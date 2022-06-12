Two people killed, three injured in recent New Jersey gun incidents

Essex County Prosecutor Theodore N. Stephens said police were called to a home on Adams Street, in Irvington, where they found two people dead in an apparent murder/suicide around 3:55 a.m. on Thursday.

Officers found Daquasha Jackson, 31, and Dane Lawrence, 29, who were both pronounced dead from gunshot wounds. Jackson’s baby —who was not harmed —was also found inside the house.

Passaic County Prosecutor Camelia M. Valdes said a suspect was injured in an officer-involved shooting that took place near Garrison Street early Saturday morning.

Valdes said Paterson police officers were in the process of arresting someone else for unlawful possession of a firearm at 3:20 a.m. when they heard nearby gunshots.

An officer who responded to the gunshots encountered the suspect, fired his service weapon and injured the individual, who was then transported to St. Joseph’s University Medical Center for treatment.

The state Attorney General will be investigating.

Another early-morning shooting happened around 3:15 a.m. on Friday in the 80’s block of Mapes Avenue in Newark.

Officers rushed to the scene in Newark’s South Ward after a ShotSpotter device alerted them of gunfire in the community.

Authorities found one male victim suffering a gunshot wound in his right torso and they transported him to the hospital.

Police also found a vehicle on the 100 block of Chadwick that had neen struck by bullets and they recovered multiple shell casings in the area of Clinton Avenue and Bergen Street, all in the same neighborhood.

Police believe at least two suspects involved in the shooting remain at large but they did recover a weapon at the scene.

Jersey City police are investigating a shooting that injured a man at around 9 p.m. on Friday on Wade Street.

Police found one unidentified victim suffering bullet wounds in his ankle and hand. The victim was transported to Jersey City Medical Center for treatment.

