Trenton trafficking team takedown nabs 12 of 13 gang members

Thirteen individuals were charged today with various drug trafficking and firearms offenses arising from an investigation targeting criminal activities in a northeast neighborhood in the city of Trenton.

Jamal Wilson, aka “Vill,” and Theodore Meekins, aka “Meech,” both of Trenton, were among 12 defendants charged in a 16-count criminal complaint unsealed today.

Ten of the defendants were arrested this morning as part of a takedown coordinated by federal and local law enforcement authorities.

Alterrick Livingston, 42, of Trenton, was arrested and charged today in a separate one-count complaint following law enforcement’s court-authorized search of his Trenton apartment and the recovery of five privately made firearms (PMFs), two fully drilled frames, and hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and numerous tools and accessories used for manufacturing and assembling firearms.

One defendant is currently detained on related charges and one defendant remains at large.

Wilson was charged with three counts of distribution and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, including 100 grams or more of heroin, 28 grams or more of cocaine base, and additional quantities of cocaine.

Meekins was charged in three counts with distribution and possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, as well as possession of a firearm by a convicted felon. Livingston was charged with possession of ammunition by a convicted felon.

The remaining defendants were charged with varying counts of distribution or possession with intent to distribute controlled substances, including heroin, cocaine base, and cocaine.

Those arrested today were scheduled to make their initial court appearances this afternoon before U.S. Magistrate Judge Tonianne J. Bongiovanni in Trenton federal court.

According to the two federal criminal complaints, law enforcement agencies investigating drug trafficking in the area of Garfield, Cleveland, and Logan avenues in Trenton executed numerous controlled purchases of narcotics from multiple defendants, including Wilson and Meekins, beginning in July 2020.

On multiple occasions, law enforcement officers made multiple seizures of unlawfully trafficked narcotics, including, suspected heroin, cocaine base and a firearm from a vehicle driven by Meekins, a previously convicted felon.

Communications that law enforcement intercepted revealed that Wilson was a significant drug trafficker of heroin, cocaine base, and cocaine in the area, specifically in the area of the Grand Court Villas apartment building, East State Street and South Olden Avenue; Garfield Avenue Playground; and other locations.

In connection with today’s coordinated operation, law enforcement conducted a court-authorized search of Livingston’s Trenton apartment, and recovered multiple firearms, hundreds of rounds of ammunition, and numerous tools and accessories used for manufacturing and assembling firearms.

In addition to Wilson and Meekins, among those indicted were Louis Williams, aka “Bake”, 38; Kai Bowman Jr., 45; *Rashied McKines, 48; Michael Williams, aka “Ice”, 45; Derrick Jiles, 59; Jerry Farmer, 46; Alterrick Livingston, 42, all , of Trenton.

Also indicted were Clinton Rodriguez, aka “C-Rod”, 46, of Morrisville, Pennsylvania; Glenn Moore, 29, of Levittown, Pennsylvania; James Edwards, 27, of Ewing, New Jersey; and Dion Morris, 36, of Cherry Hill, New Jersey.

The charges of distribution and possession with intent to distribute 100 grams of heroin and/or 28 grams of cocaine base carry a statutory mandatory minimum term of imprisonment of five years, a maximum potential penalty of 40 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $5 million.

The remaining narcotics charges carry a maximum potential penalty of 20 years in prison, and a maximum fine of $1 million. The firearm and ammunition counts with which Meekins and Livingston are charged each carry a maximum potential penalty of 10 years in prison and a $250,000 fine.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...