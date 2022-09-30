Felon in possession of a machinegun made initial court appearance today

A Passaic County, New Jersey, man made his initial court appearance today on charges of possessing a machinegun and being a felon in possession of a weapon.

Edward Austeri, 37, of Bloomingdale, was arrested by local authorities on April 26, 2022, and charged with state offenses.

Edward Austeri

He is now charged by federal criminal complaint with one count of being a convicted felon in possession of ammunition and one count of possession of a machinegun.

Austeri appeared today by videoconference before U.S. Magistrate Judge Leda Dunn Wettre, and was detained without bail.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case, and statements made in court, law enforcement officers responded to a 911 call reporting a domestic violence incident at a residence in Bloomingdale on April 22, 2022.

The man who called 911 advised that he was threatened with an AK-47 by a female family member who was later identified as Austeri’s girlfriend, who was staying in the home with him.

Upon their arrival, law enforcement officers were directed by the homeowner to a long black firearm, later determined to be a fully automatic, AK-47 style, privately manufactured firearm with no serial number and an attached large capacity magazine containing 37 rounds of 7.62 x 39mm ammunition.

Officers also recovered an additional privately manufactured firearm as well as several firearm magazines and assorted ammunition belonging to Austeri.

Austeri shipped the firearms to himself from a previous address in Oregon to the residence in Bloomingdale.

The felon in possession of ammunition and possession of a machinegun charges each carry a maximum penalty of 10 years in prison and a fine of up to $250,000.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...