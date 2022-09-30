Woman shot in her back in Newark died from gunshot wounds

A 25-year-old woman was shot and killed in Newark’s West Ward on Wednesday afternoon.

Police were called to investigate after gunfire erupted near 444 Central Avenue shortly after 3 p.m.

Upon arrival, officers located Juan Sharonda Fonrose, of East Orange, who was suffering a bullet wound in her back.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office said Fonrose was brought to University Hospital, where she was pronounced dead at about 4:20 p.m.

According to the Gun Violence Archive, as of September 30, 2022, at least 2,255 people were killed with firearms, and another 5,674 suffered gunshot wounds in New Jersey this year.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation and no suspect has been identified.

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide/Major Crimes Task Force, which includes Newark detectives, is investigating the fatal shooting.

Authorities said anyone with information can contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-TIPS-4EC or 1-877-847-7432.

