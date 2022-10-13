Boyfriend arrested in connection with suspicious death of Trenton woman

Alton Eubanks, 48, of Trenton, was arrested on October 12, 2002, in Middleburg, NY, by members of the U.S. Marshals New York/New Jersey Regional Fugitive Task Force in connection to the suspicious death of Corrine Episcopo-Daniels.

Daniels was believed to be Trenton’s 16th homicide victim of 2022.

Eubanks and Daniels lived together at the Park Avenue address as boyfriend and girlfriend.

After her death, Eubanks placed Daniels’ body in a black trash bag and moved it to the basement where she was located by officers from the Trenton Police Department who were

investigating a call for a well-being check at 907 Park Avenue, a single-family home located in the Villa Park neighborhood.

Eubanks is charged with purposefully disturbing, moving or concealing human remains but friends of the victim have made comments on social media accusing “her boyfriend” of beating the woman.

“Mr. Eubanks is a danger to society. We are proud to have secured his capture and wish to thank our law enforcement partners for their cooperation in this case,” said U.S. Marshal David McNulty of the Northern District of New York, after the 48-year-old suspect was located in Berne, NY.

The welfare check at the Park Avenue address was initially requested by one of Daniels’ relatives, who found a wallet in a car and reportedly believed to have seen bullet holes in the house.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri reported that an autopsy conducted by the Middlesex County Medical Examiner’s Office on September 22, identified the victim but the cause and manner of her death remain pending the results of additional testing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at

(609) 989-6406 or email to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Corrine was the first girl to play in the 6/11 Little League Baseball League, a 1999 graduate of Hamilton High West, and she was employed with the State of New Jersey, Office of Information and Technology for more than 23 years.

“She was an avid Cowboys fan who enjoyed shooting pool, listening to music, and attending concerts,” said her sister, Megan Castillo. “Corrine was a beautiful, creative soul who loved art, tattoos and baking all types of pastries. She was a loving mother, daughter, sister, aunt, and friend who will be dearly missed.”

