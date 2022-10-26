Ballot buying results in arrest

Middlesex County Prosecutor Yolanda Ciccone announced that a campaign worker for a Perth Amboy City Council candidate has been arrested and charged with bribery.

During the week of October 17, detectives from the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office and the Perth Amboy Police Department received a tip that Ana Camilo, 62, of Perth Amboy, was canvassing a neighborhood in the city and offering to complete mail-in ballots in exchange for gift cards.

An undercover detective, posing as a Perth Amboy voter, met with Camilo and after she filled out the mail-in ballot in exchange.

Camilo was arrested immediately after the meeting and was found in possession of the mail-in ballot.

Camilo was charged with third-degree bribery in official or political matters on a summons and released the day of the arrest.

New Jersey election law prohibits the offering of any inducements for voting for a particular candidate.

Please visit the Middlesex County Clerk’s website for any questions regarding mail-in ballots at http://www.middlesexcountynj.gov.

The investigation is active and continuing.

Anyone with information is asked to call Detective Shadi Zaiton of the Middlesex County Prosecutor’s Office at (732) 745-4263.

As is the case with all criminal defendants, the charges against Camilo are merely accusations and she is presumed innocent until proven guilty.

