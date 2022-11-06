Weekend marred by two Essex County shootings, one fatal

The Essex County Prosecutor’s Office is investigating the fatal shooting of a 22-year-old man in Irvington, who was killed in the city on Saturday, and another shooting that injured a man in Newark’s Central Ward Friday night.

Aziz Ibn Rasheed Bell, of Hillside, was shot dead in Irvington, at around 3:26 a.m. on November 5, 2022.

After police were informed that a wounded man was on the ground near Smalley Terrace and Oak Avenue in Irvington, officers found Bell suffering from a gunshot wound. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

At about 8:45 p.m. on Friday, Newark Police responding to reports of shots fired in near 259 Irvine Turner Boulevard found evidence of a shooting but the shooters and their victims had fled the scene.

University Hospital personnel notified authorities that a male victim came to the emergency room suffering from non-fatal gunshot wounds.

No arrests have been reported and both shootings remain under investigation.

The vast majority of crimes reported to police go unsolved, so officials say anyone with information about the crimes should contact the Essex County Prosecutor’s Office tips line at 1-877-847-7432. Calls will be kept confidential.

Across the country, 107 people were killed and 221 were injured in almost 260 shooting incidents identified over the past 72 hours by the Gun Violence Archive.

Nine people were hospitalized after a shooting outside a Philadelphia bar on Saturday night. Two of the wounded are in critical condition and the other seven victims are in stable condition.

