Ocean County man sent to 12 prison for illegal gun, silencer & phony badges

An Ocean County, New Jersey, man was sentenced today to 12 months and one day in prison for unlawfully possessing a privately manufactured short barrel rifle, a silencer, and five imitation badges of various federal agencies.

Jeffrey Backlund, 57, of Waretown, New Jersey, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Peter G. Sheridan to an information charging him with unlawfully possessing firearms that were not registered in the National Firearms Register and Transfer Record, and unlawful possession of an official badge or identification card. Judge Sheridan imposed the sentence today in Trenton federal court.

Jeffrey Backlund

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in this case and statements made in court, after investigating a domestic disturbance, law enforcement executed a search warrant at Backlund’s residence on Sept. 6, 2020, and located a number of firearms and imitation federal identification badges.

They found one short-barreled, AR-style, .223 caliber rifle bearing no serial number and no branding.

Attached to the rifle, they found a tan metal cylindrical device that law enforcement determined to be a silencer.

Given the physical characteristics of the rifle and silencer, Backlund was required to, but did not, register these items in the National Firearms Register and Transfer Record pursuant to the National Firearms Act.

Law enforcement officers also located two bi-fold wallets containing FBI Special Agent identification credentials bearing Backlund’s picture and personal information, a United States Marshals Service badge, a Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives Special Agent badge, and a Drug Enforcement Administration Special Agent badge.

All badges and identifications were imitation and Backlund did not have the authority to possess any of them.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Sheridan sentenced Backlund to three years of supervised release and fined him $5,000.

