19-year-old killed in broad daylight is Trenton’s 22nd homicide of the year

The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are investigating a shooting that appears to be the 22nd homicide in Trenton of the year.

With a little more than five weeks to go, 2022 has had more than half as many killings in the capital city compared for each of the previous two years, each of which had 40 people killed in Trenton.

A day after Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said that Trenton police responded to a home invasion on the 200 block of Hewitt Street, where Jomar Rodriguez, 29, was shot dead around 7:15 p.m. on November 16, 2022, his office reported the death of Nay’sean Byrd, 19, of Trenton.

At about 1:30 p.m. on Thursday, November 17, 2022, Trenton police responded to a Shot Spotter activation for multiple rounds in the 800 block of Carteret Avenue.

Responding officers arrived on scene to discover a white Mercedes SUV that had been struck numerous times by gunfire.

A man inside the vehicle was and killed in broad daylight on the Trenton street.

The victim, later identified as Byrd, was in the driver’s seat of the vehicle and pronounced dead at the scene by responding emergency medical services.

The victim’s identity was released on Thursday, November 17, 2022 6:20 p.m., after family notification was made.

No arrests have been made in either case and both investigations are ongoing.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Mercer County Homicide Task Force at (609) 989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...