Shooting near Elizabeth school leaves one person injured, police stumped

Elizabeth Police officers found one person suffering from gunshot injuries but they failed to locate the suspect who fired a weapon outside a school on Friday morning in the city’s Port section.

Officers responded to reports of shots fired about a block away from the George Washington Academy School, on the Court and Third streets side of the building, shortly before noon.

Police said the victim was transported to Trinitas Regional Medical Center and listed in stable condition but no further details were shared.

Mayor Chris Bollwage, center, picured here with Public Works Director John F. Papetti Jr. and Recreation Director Stanley Neron, did not alert parents or other residents about the shooting near the George Washington Academy School on Friday morning.

The Elizabeth public school system, Mayor Chris Bollwage’s office and local police made no announcement to alert residents about the shooting even though it happened near an elementary school.

After searching the area, Elizabeth Police found evidence of a shooting but the suspect fled the scene and no arrests have been reported.

The motive for the shooting is under investigation.

