More jail for Trump stalker with loose screws who threatened officer

A New Jersey man was sentenced to 57 months in prison for threatening to assault and murder federal law enforcement officers, marking the third time Frank Monte, 51, of New Jersey, will make an extended stay behind bars.

Monte was convicted following a one-week trial before U.S. District Judge John Michael Vazquez of three counts of threatening a federal law enforcement officer, and of two counts of transmitting threats in interstate commerce. Judge Vazquez imposed the sentence on Nov. 21, 2022, in Newark federal court.

Monte previously served three and a half years behind bars as his lawyer battled with prosecutors over whether he was mentally fit to stand trial, for aggravated harassment after stalking Donald Trump prior to his presidency.

Judge Mark Dwyer released Monte in May 2017, because the diehard Republican had already been held in jail longer than any prison sentence he could get in the case.

The ex-con had previously been released from a four-year stint in prison in 2012 for threatening to kill two people with a loaded gun in Miami.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R. Sellinger, documents filed in the latest case and the evidence at trial, Monte repeatedly called the emergency line of the U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs (VA) Police at the VA Lyons hospital campus on July 21, 2019.

During one of those calls, Monte threatened to “shoot up” a VA Police officer.

On Oct. 15, 2019, Monte called the office of a U.S. Congressman and spoke with a staff member.

During that call, Monte threatened that if he ever saw a particular special agent of the U.S. Secret Service in New Jersey, Monte would assault him.

On Oct. 18, 2019, Monte called a special agent of the U.S. Capitol Police. During that call, Monte once again threatened to assault the same special agent of the U.S. Secret Service.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Vazquez sentenced Monte to three years of supervised release.

