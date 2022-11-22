Philadelphia methamphetamine dealer sentenced to 10 years in federal prison

A Philadelphia man was sentenced in a New Jersey courtroom to 120 months in prison for conspiring to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine.

Nasir White, 30, previously pleaded guilty before U.S. District Judge Robert B. Kugler to an information charging him with one count of knowingly and intentionally conspiring to distribute and to possess with intent to distribute 50 grams or more of methamphetamine. Judge Kugler imposed the sentence on Nov. 21, 2022, in Camden federal court.

According to U.S. Attorney Philip R Sellinger, White and Shawn McGuriman were arrested on Oct. 9, 2019, with 204 grams of methamphetamine, which they planned to sell to another person.

McGuriman previously pleaded guilty to his role in the conspiracy and was sentenced in August 2021 to 10 years in prison.

In addition to the prison term, Judge Kugler sentenced White to five years of supervised release.

