Camden woman charged with murder of a 55-year-old man on Thanksgiving

A Camden woman has been charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of a 55-year-old man on Thanksgiving and detectives are investigating the fatal shooting of a 41-year-old man on Friday evening in the city.

On Friday, November 25, 2022, at around 6:46 p.m., Camden County Police received a 911 call with a report of a person shot at the 1100 block of Princess Avenue in Camden.

Officers arrived at the scene and located the victim suffering from a gunshot wound, who was identified as Leonttayy Pratt, 41, of Camden.

Pratt was transported to Cooper University Hospital and he was pronounced dead at 7:17 p.m.

Pratt was one of three Rastafarian inmates who won a landmark legal case after they refused to cut off their dreadlocks while imprisoned at the Lebanon County Correctional Facility in Pennsylvania.

This investigation is active and ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit Detective Daniel Crawford at (856) 580-2223 and Camden County Police Department Detective Brian Ford at (609) 519-6927. Tips can also be sent anonymously to CAMDEN.TIPS.

Camden County Police Chief Gabriel Rodriguez said police received a 911 call advising that someone was stabbed on the 1300 block of Princess Avenue on Thursday, November 24, 2022, at approximately 3:05 p.m.

The stabbing victim who was identified as 55-year-old Bernie Marshall, was unconscious and not breathing upon police arrival.

EMS began performing CPR on Marshall and he was then transported to Cooper University Medical Center, where he was pronounced dead at 3:33 p.m.

Following an investigation by detectives of the Camden County Prosecutor’s Office Homicide Unit and the Camden County Police Department, city resident Laquanda Jones, 27, was charged with murder in the fatal stabbing of Marshall.

Jones was taken into custody, and she is currently lodged at the Camden County Correctional Facility, said Camden County Prosecutor Grace C. MacAulay.

