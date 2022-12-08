GOP to run ethics probe of progressive superstar Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez 

Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez is under investigation by the House of Representatives ethics committee for an unspecified alleged violation of congressional rules, according to .

The firebrand progressive lawmaker, who is widely known by her initials AOC, denied any wrongdoing but she will face the probe in 2023 under the new Republican-led Congress.

An activist. She has served as the U.S. representative for New York’s 14th congressional district since 2019, as a member of the Democratic Party. The district includes the eastern part of the Bronx, portions of north-central Queens, and Rikers Island in New York City.

AOC earned national recognition when she defeated Democratic Caucus Chair Joe Crowley, a 10-term incumbent, in what the biggest upset victory in the 2018 midterm election as an insurgent Democratic Party primary challenger in New York’s 14th congressional district.

“The Congresswoman has always taken ethics incredibly seriously, refusing any donations from lobbyists, corporations, or other special interests,” said a spokesperson for Ocasio-Cortez. “We are confident that this matter will be dismissed.”

Rep. Susan Wild (D-Pennsylvania), the committee’s acting chair and Rep. Michael Guest (R-Mississippi), the ranking minority member, offered no clues as to what the ethics probe could be about or what evidence may have surfaced against Ocasio-Cortez.

Wild is a pro-business conservative member of the New Democrat Coalition, a caucus made up of Democrats favored by big banks, pharmaceutical firms, insurance companies, and other big-ticket corporate trade groups.

Ocasio-Cortez has earned the enmity of lobbyist-loving New Democrats by disavowing corporate money, expressing support for insurgents who challenge congressional “culture of corruption” candidates and

With Sen. Ed Markey, Ocasio-Cortez sponsored the Green New Deal, a set proposals that call for integrated policy to address climate change, job creation and economic inequality. The legislative framework to transition to a clean energy economy failed to move in the Senate.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...