Sen. Ted Cruz’s daughter hospitalized in what looks like a suicide attempt

Houston police and fire department personnel responded to the Houston home of Sen. Ted Cruz on Tuesday night over reports that a teen had self-inflicted stab wounds.

Cruz has two daughters, ages 11 and 14.

Representatives from Cruz’s Senate office said the police activity involved a family matter regarding one of the senator’s daughters. The spokesperson said that she’s OK and there were no serious injuries.

Cruz’s eldest daughter, Caroline Camille Cruz, shared on TikTok early this year that she was bisexual.

In the TikTok video, Caroline Cruz claimed that she disagrees with her father’s stances on “almost everything” and complained about her lack of privacy: “I literally have to have security following me everywhere.”

Cruz has consistently championed conservative social policies but it has been reported that his bisexual daughter opposes him on most of what he says.

Caroline Camille Cruz says she is bisexual and disagrees with almost all of her father’s extreme right-wing views

After the outspoken teenage daughter’s TikTok video went viral, following an interactive session in December with her followers in which Caroline Cruz, answered several questions about the pros and cons of being related to the well-known politician, the account went private.

The teenager revealed that although she likes traveling, receiving candies and gifts from her dad’s supporters, she dislikes having two security guards follow her everywhere she goes – even around her neighborhood and to her friend’s home.

Asked her if she agrees with her father Ted Cruz’s views, Caroline Cruz said, “A lot of people judge me based upon him at first glance, but I really disagree with most of his views.”

A twitter user who posted Senator Cruz’s daughter’s TikTok had her account discontinued.

Another follower asked Caroline who self-identified herself as bisexual in her TikTok bio, if her father knew about it or not. Caroline responded to the question by saying, “I haven’t told him yet, I’m kind of nervous to, to be honest, but I don’t think he would be mad about it.”

A Twitter user who posted that segment of the video has his account suspended on the social media platform recently taken over by free speech advocate Elon Musk.

Caroline Cruz’s TikTok account went private just hours after she revealed that she was bisexual in the video.

Houston police told local news outlets that officers responded to reports of a 14-year-old with self-inflicted stab wounds on the arms in the upscale neighborhood of River Oaks.

Police were in the front yard of Cruz’s home when television crews arrived. The teen was taken to a hospital but reports indicate that the lawmaker was still in Washington, DC.

Police would not say whether the incident involved a member of Cruz’s family, citing privacy rules.

The Texas Republican is known for his infamous attack on Sesame Street’s Big Bird after the muppet encouraged kids to get vaccinated because those who don’t get are at a greater risk of infecting adults or dying from Covid-19.

Heidi Cruz, a managing director at Goldman Sachs, US Senator Ted Cruz, and their daughters, Caroline and Catherine, seemed like a happy family several years ago, when this photo was taken.

Cruz is so virulently anti-LGBTQ that he has mocked other Republicans for participating in Pride parades and he encouraged defiance of a Supreme Court ruling that the Fourteenth Amendment requires all states to permit same-sex marriages and recognize marriage equality.

Cruz tried to block a Senate vote to explicitly enshrine in federal law the protection of marriage equality, but 12 GOP lawmakers joined Democrats to clear the way for the bill’s passage.

The Respect for Marriage Act would repeal the 1996 Defense of Marriage Act, which barred the federal government from recognizing same-sex marriage until the U.S. Supreme Court ruled that law unconstitutional in 2013. The high court went further in 2015 and ruled in Obergefell v. Hodges that states can’t ban same-sex marriages, declaring that gay, lesbian and bisexual Americans have a constitutional right to marry.

Cruz blasted Republican Senators who voted with Democrats to give the measure the 60 votes it needed to overcome a potential filibuster in the upper chamber.

In 2016, Cruz ran for president of the United States, finishing second behind Donald Trump in the Republican primaries.

After graduating from Princeton University and Harvard Law School, Cruz worked as a policy advisor in the George W. Bush administration before serving as Solicitor General of Texas from 2003 to 2008.

In 2012, Cruz was elected to the U.S. Senate, becoming the first Hispanic U.S. senator from Texas.

South Carolina Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham told the Washington Press Club in 2016, “If you killed Ted Cruz on the floor of the Senate, and the trial was in the Senate, nobody would convict you.”

This is not the first time, where children opposed their politically prominent parents publicly. Unabashedly liberal atheist Ron Reagan, Jr. often disagreed on issues with his father and conservative icon, President Ronald Reagan.

Under President Reagan, church and state became inextricably intertwined and have remained so, with the Trump administration’s backing of “religious freedom” and “religious liberty” as battering rams against LGBTQ rights and reproductive choice.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...