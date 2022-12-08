New Jersey workers will benefit from a $16 million military robot contract

New Jersey workers will be employed as part of a $16 million military contract for software services in connection with a naval warfare program utilizing flying killer robots and other autonomous weapons systems recently announced by the Pentagon.

Innovative Defense Technologies LLC, headquartered in Arlington, Virginia, was awarded a $15,935,955 cost-plus-fixed-fee and cost modification to previously awarded contract N00024-21-C-5100 to exercise options for engineering labor and support requirements for automated test and analysis capability supporting Navy surface combatant combat system development.

The Department of Defense said work will be performed in Arlington, Virginia (40%); Mount Laurel, New Jersey (39%); Kauai, Hawaii (10%); White Sands, New Mexico (9%); and various at-sea events (2%), and is expected to be completed by November 2024.

Fiscal 2022 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $2,364,180 (73%); and fiscal 2023 research, development, test and evaluation funds in the amount of $871,120 (27%) will be obligated at time of award, and funds in the amount of $2,364,180 will expire at the end of the current fiscal year.

The award is an extension on a previous military contract that was announced by the Pentagon in November 2020.

The Naval Sea Systems Command, Washington, D.C., is the contracting authority.

Innovative Defense Technologies said that its leading-edge solutions are based on Automated Test and ReTest (ATRT), a U.S. Navy initiative originating from the Small Business Innovation Research (SBIR) program.

ATRT is a patented methodology that enables the rapid and affordable delivery of higher quality software.

Founded in 2006, the company is headquartered in Arlington, Virginia and has additional offices in California, Massachusetts, and New Jersey.

