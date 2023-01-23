Two brothers charged in connection to shooting death of Donnell Williams

An investigation conducted by the Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department has resulted in charges being filed against two brothers in connection to the shooting of Donnell Williams, Trenton’s first homicide in 2023.

Brothers Leon Mack and Prince Mack charged with homicide

Leon Mack, 31, of Hamilton, is charged with murder, burglary, and multiple weapons offenses.

His brother, Prince Mack, 29, of Trenton, faces the same charges as an accomplice for transporting his brother to Williams’ residence.

Both men were taken into custody on Friday at Leon Mack’s Hamilton residence by members of the Mercer County Tactical Response Team, HTF and the Trenton Police.

The prosecutor’s office has filed motions to detain both defendants pending trial.

At approximately 4:07 p.m. on Monday, January 16, 2023, Trenton police responded to an apartment in the 100 block of South Overbrook Avenue on a report of an unresponsive male.

Upon arrival, officers located the apartment’s resident on the living room floor with an apparent gunshot wound. The victim, identified as Donnell Williams, 29, was pronounced dead at the scene.

Mercer County Prosecutor Angelo J. Onofri said that despite having been charged, every defendant is presumed innocent until found guilty beyond a reasonable doubt in a court of law.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...