Tragedy shocks Linden as family slain by father

Linden residents are stunned by the horrific discovery of a murder suicide in the Union County community.

Linden Police said a shooting incident that took place in a home located on Chatham Place at approximately 9:30 a.m. Sunday morning left two adults and two juveniles dead.

According to authorities, officers who responded reports of a shooting found two dead adults and two juvenile victims, one who was pronounced dead at the scene and another who died in University Hospital.

Police sources said the father fatally shot his wife and two children before taking his own life.

“The child in the hospital has died,” said Mayor Derek Armstead. “This morning Linden suffered another tragedy… There simply are no words to describe the trauma, heartbreak and sorrow that we are all experiencing.”

The assailant is believed to be among the dead, and police say there is no further threat to the public.

Valentine’s Day balloons in the doorway. A Ford pickup truck in the driveway.

As the medical examiner drove off, those were the reminders of the family of four that lived at 18 Chatham Place in Linden.

Police say the husband shot his wife and their two children — a boy and a girl — who classmates say are 13 and 12 years old, before killing himself on Sunday morning.

Neighbors said the husband was an electrician and the wife was a hair stylist who worked out of the home.

They describe the family as friendly and quiet.

A neighbor, Digna Alvarez was home with her sister-in-law when she heard a child screaming.

“She heard somebody was screaming, but she was thinking someone was playing with the dog, and then no more,” Alvarez said.

Another neighbor, Roman Zygadro, broke down at the scene, telling officers that the teenage girl was her student.

“They were a very nice family, good neighbors — he was an electrician, she was a beautician,” said Zygadro.

“I said hello to him a couple times. He doesn’t really say much,” neighbor Omar Catalbas said.

“She was always so nice, nice smile on her face every time never. Would think something was wrong,” Catalbas said. “When her daughter was younger her daughter would walk a fake dog, a little doggy, imitating her mom and stuff. Really cute.”

“I feel terrible today because I saw that kids since they born,” neighbor Digna Alvarez said. “I never saw any fight in this house. It was very nice people. Family, very together family. They went in snow all the time together, playing in the snow, riding bicycles together.”

