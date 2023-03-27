Democratic primary battle coming to the 20th Legislative District

Angela Alvey-Wimbush, Reverend Charles Mitchell, & Myrlene M.A. Thelot are running for State Legislature

A Board of Education commissioner, a public school teacher, and a Baptist minister who retired after a career in law enforcement are joining forces to give voters a choice for change in the upcoming June 6 Democratic primary election.

Angela Alvey-Wimbush is running for state senator in the 20th legislative district, including Elizabeth, Union, Kenilworth, and Roselle, calling for courageous leadership to achieve police reform, improved education, and greater prosperity for working people.

Reverend Charles Mitchell and Myrlene M.A. Thelot will be her running mates, seeking the nomination for General Assembly.

Angela Alvey-Wimbush is a well-respected member of the Roselle community, known for her tireless dedication to improving education for children. As a Roselle Board of Education commissioner, Alvey-Wimbush has worked tirelessly to ensure that every child in the district has access to quality education.

Alvey-Wimbush also owns the daycare business Alvey’s Education Never End Programs Inc., which provides high-quality childcare and educational services to families in the Roselle area. As a mother herself, Alvey-Wimbush understands the importance of providing children with a safe, nurturing environment where they can learn and grow.

Throughout her career, Alvey-Wimbush has been a passionate advocate for children and families, ensuring all children have access to the resources and opportunities they need to succeed. Her commitment to education has earned her the respect and admiration of her colleagues and the parents and children she serves.

In addition to her work as a Board of Education commissioner and daycare owner, Alvey-Wimbush is actively involved in her community, volunteering her time and resources to support local organizations and initiatives. She is a role model for young people and a proper education and social justice champion.

Mitchell consecrated Bishop since 2014 is also a respected community leader and advocates for social justice throughout New Jersey.

The popular Union County Sheriff Ralph Froehlich came 1,369 votes away in 2010, from losing to Charles Mitchell, who is now seeking the Democratic nomination for General Assembly in the 20th Legislative District, which includes Elizabeth, Union, Kenilworth, and Roselle.

In 2010, Mitchell made headlines when he ran against incumbent Union County Sheriff Ralph Froehlich, who was at the time considered to be among the most popular elected officials in the region.

Despite being vastly outspent by his opponent, Mitchell came within 1,370 votes of pulling off a major upset, an accomplishment he credits to grassroots organizing and his passionate advocacy for criminal justice reform.

Mitchell’s experience in law enforcement spans over 25 years, having served in the Essex County Sheriff’s office before retiring in 2020. During his time in the department, he gained a reputation as a fair and compassionate officer, committed to treating all community members with dignity and respect.

In addition to his work in law enforcement, Mitchell is the respected senior pastor of Project Redirect Ministries Outreach in Roselle, where he provides spiritual guidance and support to his congregation. He is a passionate advocate for youth empowerment and community building and has worked tirelessly to create programs and initiatives that promote education, employment, and entrepreneurship.

Dr. Mrylene M.A. Thelot-Dupont, widely known as Marie Dupont, is a mother of three young men raised in Union County; she is a dedicated educator and scholar who has worked to improve the lives of children and families in Roselle. With over a decade of experience as a public school teacher, Dupont has developed a deep understanding of the challenges facing students and families in the district.

Driven by her desire to help her students overcome these challenges, Dupont decided to pursue a doctorate in Clinical Psychology at Walden University. While completing her studies, she has also worked as a Clinical Psychologist Intern, providing therapy and counseling to individuals and families in need.

Dr. Thelot-Dupont’s work as a psychologist draws on her experience as a teacher and her commitment to developing evidence-based interventions that help students overcome obstacles, especially those with special needs education. She is a passionate advocate for mental health and well-being. She works tirelessly to raise awareness of addressing mental health issues in her school and community.

Before she launched her career in education, Dupont served as a Specialist in the US Army and deployed as a field medic in South Korea. Dupont is an Honorable Discharge Veteran of the United States Armed Forces.

Dupont is a true inspiration to her students, colleagues, and community and continues to be a tireless advocate for social justice and equity in education and mental health.

