Police investigate a murder-suicide in Trenton, one shooting survivor injured

A shooting occurred on Sunday night in Trenton, leaving one woman dead and a man injured. The Mercer County Homicide Task Force and the Trenton Police Department are currently investigating the incident.

The fatal shooting appears to have been a murder-suicide that took place around 6:35 p.m. in the 100 block of Pennington Avenue, according to a spokesperson for the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office.

Upon arriving at the scene, officers found an adult female suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

The victim was identified as Nyeisha Saunders, 41, of Trenton. She was immediately transported to the Capital Health Regional Medical Center, but she was pronounced dead.

Police say Antione Brown shot and killed Nyeisha Saunders in Trenton

An adult male, who was later identified as Saunders’ 19-year-old son, was also found at the scene with a gunshot wound to the hand. He was transported to the hospital and is currently receiving treatment.

While on the scene, police received information from a concerned citizen that the suspect was inside a residence on Pennington Avenue.

Officers entered the residence and found the suspect, an adult male, dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound to the head. The suspect was identified as Antione Brown, 46, of Trenton.

A firearm was found next to his body.

According to the police, Brown had a previous dating relationship with Saunders.

The investigation is still ongoing, and the police believe that this is an isolated incident. They also confirmed that there is no immediate threat to the public.

The Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office has urged anyone with information regarding the incident to contact MCHTF Detective Luis Vega at 609-989-6406. Information can also be emailed to mchtftips@mercercounty.org.

Casey DeBlasio, a spokesperson for the Mercer County Prosecutor’s Office, confirmed the identities of the victims and the suspect.

She said that Brown had shot Saunders and her son before shooting himself. Saunders’ son is currently being treated for his injuries.

The Trenton community has become somewhat inured to such incidents, as slayings have become rather commonplace in the past four years.

Authorities are asking residents to come forward with any information that may help the investigation.

At around 10:40 p.m. on Friday, March 24, 2023, Trenton Police officers responding to reports of shots fired at 602 Federal Street found two adult male gunshot victims near the GT Bar and Lounge.

They were transported to Capital Health Regional Medical Center where Harold Rosario, 19, of Trenton, was pronounced dead and the second victim, a 28-year-old man, remains hospitalized.

There have been five homicides in the capital city so far in 2023, on top of the 23 murders there last year. In 2020 and 2021, there were 40 murders each year in Trenton.

