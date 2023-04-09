Earth Day celebration will involve week-long events from April 15-22

The Northeast Earth Coalition (NEEC), Montclair Climate Action, The New Jersey Sierra Club, and Bike and Walk Montclair have joined forces to host the 2023 Earth Day Celebration from April 15-22, 2023. The week-long event will focus on the theme of restoring our planet, with various events scheduled throughout the week.

Live music will be provided by John Sherman’s Band & The Blooomingfield Band, and musical performances by The Mayo Performing Art Center Company.

The festivities will begin on Saturday, April 15th, with a kick-off event at Crane Park in Montclair. The event will include a pollinator garden tour, planting of native plants, and park cleanup.

On Monday, April 17th, there will be a discussion about the role of community gardens at the 94 Pine Community Garden in Montclair.

Wednesday, April 19th, will feature a presentation on how to grow a garden at the 94 Pine Street Community Garden.

The official Earth Day Celebration will take place on Saturday, April 22nd, at Crane Park in Montclair. The event will include an environmental proclamation by Montclair Township elected officials. Volunteers will gather at Crane Park for cleanups on Pine Street, Erie Park, Brookdale Park, and Glenridge Avenue (behind the Bay Street Train Station). Details will be provided after registration.

In addition to the Earth Day events, the celebration will also be combined with a Drive Electric Day event organized by NJ Sierra Club and Montclair Climate Action. The event will take place on Saturday, April 22nd, on Gates Avenue between Bloomfield and Glenridge Avenues.

Over a dozen privately owned electric vehicle models will be on display, and their owners will be available to talk about their experience owning and operating an electric vehicle.

The NJ Sierra Club will provide information on grants and subsidies available when purchasing electric vehicles, and PSEG will have a representative on hand to answer questions about installing a charging station at your home.

Electric school buses, electric bikes from Diamond Cycle, and an electric lawn mower and snow blower will also be on display.

For more information on the electric car show, please visit the Drive Electric Earth Day website. For additional information and volunteer opportunities, please email Jose German at ST Info@neearth.org, call (973) 233-1106, or visit the Northeast Earth Coalition’s website.

