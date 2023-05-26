All living former Roselle Mayors have endorsed Jamel Holley

Former Roselle Mayors Christine Dansereau, Joseph Picaro, and Garrett Smith have endorsed Jamel Holley for the Democratic nomination to return to the office they each once held.

In a significant boost to his mayoral campaign, former New Jersey Assemblyman Jamel Holley has received the endorsement of all living former mayors of Roselle over the incumbent, Donald Shaw, an Elizabeth homeowner who failed to disclose that he was convicted of dealing heroin prior to being hired as the borough recreation director.

The united support from these esteemed community leaders highlights Holley’s experience, dedication, and vision for the future of Roselle.

Former Mayor Joseph Picaro, who has known Holley since his days as a student at Grace Wilday Middle School, praised his passion for community service.

“There is no doubt he is the best choice to lead Roselle at this very critical moment,” said Picaro, who noted that as a former legislator, Holley’s experience ensures that Roselle will benefit from state resources, preventing tax increases and providing relief to residents.

“There is no doubt he is the best choice to lead Roselle at this very critical moment. His experience as a legislator guarantees Roselle is in better hands to receive State of New Jersey resources that will ultimately keep taxes from increasing and provide a strong level of relief to the residents of Roselle,” said Picaro.

Picaro emphasized Holley’s ability to unite the community and provide strong leadership.

Former Mayor Garrett Smith also expressed admiration for Holley’s work for the benefit of all Roselle residents.

He credited Holley with encouraging business development, improving services such as the departments of Public Works and Recreation, and enhancing the borough’s parks through renovations.

“His proven track record leaves no doubt that he is the absolute best person to revitalize and lead Roselle to prominence,” said Smith, who praised Holley’s achievements in securing funding for schools, infrastructure, and public library renovations, stating that his track record leaves no doubt about his ability to revitalize and lead Roselle to prominence.

Former Mayor Christine Dansereau, who worked closely with Holley, commended his tireless dedication to the citizens of Roselle.

She acknowledged his success in securing funding from state and federal governments and attracting business opportunities to the town.

Dansereau emphasized Holley’s proven track record and expressed her full support for his candidacy.

“I have worked closely with Jamel and recognize his ability to work tirelessly for the citizens of Roselle,” said Dansereau. “He has secured funding from the state and federal governments and has brought business and opportunity to Roselle. He has a proven track record and will continue to build community going forward. He has my full support.”

Expressing his gratitude for the endorsements, Holley described it as a complete honor.

Recognizing the critical moment Roselle faces, he expressed his commitment to leading the town to its full potential. Holley outlined his tax plan, which aims to provide relief for property taxpayers and renters, addressing the immediate needs of Roselle residents.

He also stressed the importance of improving the educational system and revitalizing municipal services.

Holley said he firmly believes in Roselle’s brighter future and expressed confidence that, with the support of residents and the knowledge and experience of the former mayors, the town can achieve its full potential.

He acknowledged the contributions made by these mayors over the years and emphasized the importance of unity to reach the envisioned future for Roselle.

As the race for mayor heats up, Holley’s endorsement by all living former mayors of Roselle showcases the widespread support for his candidacy.

With his proven experience, knowledge, and passion, Holley is poised to lead Roselle toward a brighter future.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...