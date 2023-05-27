Rejected by voters amid scandal, Delia Ware-Tibbs trying again in Roselle

A woman who allegedly collected federal housing subsidies for an apartment rented to a family member has been recruited to join the Column A primary ticket of anti-abortion state Senator Joseph Cryan and heroin-dealing Mayor Donald Shaw.

Delia Ware-Tibbs, who is suspected of receiving payments from the federal Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) for renting one of two homes she owns in the borough to her brother, Doryan Ware, is challenging 3rd Ward Councilwoman Cynthia Johnson.

Voters ousted Ware-Tibbs from the Roselle Board of Education in 2021, after a single term in which she had politicized the Roselle schools administration and often conflicted with the direction set by board president Courtney Washington.

For approximately ten years, Ware-Tibbs allegedly collected federal Section 8 rent subsidies for a property occupied by her brother and his family, including children who attended the local district school. Ware-Tibbs reportedly failed to disclose her relationship with the tenant while receiving payments from the federal government.

Meanwhile, federal authorities, including the US Attorney’s Office in Newark, would not confirm or deny whether Ware-Tibbs is under investigation for potential HUD violations.

“The U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Inspector General is committed to vigorously investigating any elected official who fraudulently receives HUD funds meant for low-income households in need of housing assistance,” said Special Agent in Charge Shawn Rice of the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Office of Inspector General.). “HUD-OIG and its law enforcement partners are committed to holding elected officials accountable for abusing government assistance programs intended for those in most need.”

“When we uncover evidence of fraud or misappropriation involving government programs such as Section 8, we stand ready to work with strong government partners like HUD’s Office of Inspector General to investigate and charge anyone who has committed a crime,” said Thomas Eicher, Executive Director of the Attorney General’s Office of Public Integrity and Accountability (OPIA) Corruption Bureau.

Legal experts state that Ware-Tibbs could face significant penalties if convicted of lying to HUD. Various federal statutes, such as false statements, false claims, and conspiracy to defraud the government, can be used to investigate and prosecute fraud against the government.

In a separate incident, authorities executed a search warrant at another property owned by Ware-Tibbs, seeking a gun her brother reportedly used to intimidate the mother of his children.

