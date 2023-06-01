Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop asks Democrats to support Column B candidates

In an email message sent out earlier this week, Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop called on Democrats to cast their primary election ballots for the candidates on Column B.

The message also emphasized the importance of early voting, which begins on Friday, June 2, and extends through Sunday, June 5.

“Early voting for the June 6th election begins this Friday and it is my hope that you consider supporting the candidates on Column B,” said Fulop.

Fulop highlighted the significant impact that supporting Column B candidates could have on several crucial projects including the construction of a new public school at SciTech Scity, the development of a large park near the Court House, and funding for an affordable housing project at Bayfront.

According to Fulop, the candidates on Column B have been exceptional partners in driving progress and their re-election would ensure the continuation of such projects.

Fulop also emphasized the role of state elected officials on the ballot, noting that they have been instrumental in securing funding for important initiatives.

“Early voting for the June 6th election begins this Friday and it is my hope that you consider supporting the candidates on Column B,” Fulop wrote in the email. “Without this support, there are several crucial projects in Jersey City that may be derailed.”

“The column B candidates have all been incredible partners,” Fulop wrote.

Column B elected officials played a vital role in supporting New Jersey City University, contributing to the Centre Pompidou project, and advocating for the restoration of school funding that was previously diverted from Jersey City.

Fulop expressed concern that the loss of these voices in the upcoming election could hinder the momentum that has been built.

“This is an important election, so please help me continue moving Jersey City forward by supporting Column B,” Fulop urged in his email.

Follow this link for more information on the early voting schedule and locations available to voters.

The early voting hours will be from 10 am to 8 pm on Friday, June 2, and Saturday, June 3, and from 10 am to 6 pm on Sunday, June 4.

The upcoming primary election in Jersey City holds significant importance for the future of the city.

Fulop’s message underscores the need for Democratic voters to rally behind the candidates on Column B, who have demonstrated their commitment to advancing Jersey City’s development and securing vital resources for the community.

As early voting begins, residents have the opportunity to shape the trajectory of their city by casting their ballots and participating in the democratic process.

Jersey City Mayor Steven Fulop distributed an email encouraging voters to cast early ballots for the Democratic Column B candidates in the primary election.

“This is an important election so please help me continue moving Jersey City forward by supporting Column B,” said Fulop, who announced that he is running for governor in 2025.

His campaign was endorsed by a number of fellow mayors, among them Westfield’s Shelley Brindle, Clinton’s Janice Kovach, and Hillside’s Dahlia Vertreese.

Fulop said the two Union County mayors and Kovach will help craft proposals and direct his campaign’s policy agenda for tackling issues facing the Garden State.

Click here for more information on early voting – which begins this Friday, June 2 through Sunday, June 5.

