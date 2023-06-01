Trump knew he possessed classified information after leaving White House

Federal prosecutors have obtained an audio recording of a summer 2021 meeting where former President Donald Trump acknowledges retaining a classified Pentagon document related to a potential attack on Iran.

This revelation directly contradicts Trump’s claims that he had declassified all relevant materials before leaving the White House.

Multiple sources familiar with the investigation have confirmed the existence of the recording, which indicates Trump’s awareness that he possessed classified information after his presidency.

Although CNN has not listened to the recording, sources have described its contents. The relevant portion of the recording reportedly lasts approximately two minutes, and the discussion took place during a longer meeting. The recording suggests that while Trump wanted to share the information, he was aware of limitations on his authority to declassify records after leaving the presidency.

Special counsel Jack Smith, leading the Justice Department’s investigation into Trump’s handling of national security secrets, has focused on this meeting as part of the criminal probe. The recording has been deemed crucial evidence in a potential case against Trump, who has consistently asserted that he could retain presidential records and automatically declassify documents.

Prosecutors have already questioned witnesses about the recording and the classified document before a federal grand jury. The investigation has also led to interviews with Gen. Mark Milley, one of the highest-ranking national security officials from the Trump era, to ascertain his involvement in the incident. Milley’s spokesman declined to comment on the matter.

The meeting under scrutiny took place in July 2021 at Trump’s golf club in Bedminster, New Jersey, and included two individuals working on the autobiography of Trump’s former chief of staff, Mark Meadows.

Attendees without security clearances, including communications specialist Margo Martin, were present. Notably, Meadows did not attend the meeting.

According to Meadows’ autobiography, the same meeting involved Trump recalling a four-page report on attacking Iran, which was not authored by Milley.

The revelation that Trump has been captured on tape discussing a classified document could significantly impact his legal exposure as he embarks on his third bid for the White House. Despite the developments, Trump has vehemently denied any wrongdoing.

A Trump campaign spokesman dismissed the leaks as an attempt to inflame tensions and criticized the Department of Justice’s ongoing interference in the presidential election.

While Smith’s investigation has not resulted in any criminal charges thus far, it appears to be reaching its conclusion.

The existence of the recording signifies that prosecutors are examining not only documents recovered from Trump’s Mar-a-Lago resort but also events at Bedminster a year earlier.

The audio recording represents a critical piece of evidence that will likely shape the ongoing investigation into Trump’s handling of classified materials.

The legal proceedings could have severe implications for Trump’s political ambitions and his standing in the public eye as he faces the prospect of multiple prosecutions and a swelling crowd of rivals for the 2024 GOP presidential nomination.

