New Jersey State Senator Joe Cryan is facing backlash from Elizabeth Democrats over his positions on abortion, gun violence, and white nationalism as criminal prosecutions have eliminated some of his key supporters in the city.

In previous elections, Cryan relied on former Elizabeth Democratic Municipal Chairman Tony Teixeira, who has since pleaded guilty to tax evasion and thievery over a five-year period in concert with confessed killer Sean Caddle, who was employed as a consultant for the state senator’s 2013 campaign.

Cryan has been a vocal opponent of abortion rights, and in 2010 he voted to close six Planned Parenthood clinics in New Jersey.

Supporters of Senator Joe Cryan’s anti-abortion position comprise a small portion of the Elizabeth electorate as the incumbent is facing a challenge from a pro-choice Democratic woman, Column B candidate Angela Avley-Wimbush, a three-term member of the Roselle Board of Education.

He has also been a supporter of the NRA, and he has opposed legislation that would require police officers to live in the communities where they work.

Cryan convinced Union Township officials—whose fortunes he controls as the local political boss—to welcome an NRA-affiliated shooting range and firearms dealer to a location on Route 22.

Senator Joe Cryan was instrumental in bringing RTSP, this NRA-affiliated shooting range and firearms dealer, to Union Township.

In recent months, Cryan has also been criticized for his comments about white nationalism

Cryan’s comments have drawn sharp criticism from Elizabeth Democrats, who say he is out of touch with the values of the community.

“Joe Cryan is a white nationalist who would be more comfortable as a Trump Republican,” said James Devine, a political strategist who was once president of the Elizabeth Democratic Association. “He soaks taxpayers for more than $330,000 a year in salaries and he is a vile human being.”

The primary election will be held on June 7.

