Environmental activists to protest Biden’s new fossil fuel projects

In a powerful display of environmental activism, hundreds of other frontline climate activists are set to gather outside the White House on Thursday, June 8th, to protest President Biden’s endorsement of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and demand a halt to all new fossil fuel projects.

New Jersey environmentalist Lisa McCormick said the rally is intended to draw attention to the administration’s pattern of pro-fossil fuel decisions, remind Biden of his commitment to tackling climate change, and exact a penalty for his numerous violations of those promises.

“We can’t solve the climate crisis without ending fossil fuel production,” said McCormick. “How many times can our leaders and the public simply ignore warnings that climate change is making our planet uninhabitable?”

“The approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline, a 303-mile unfinished fracked gas pipeline project expanding from northwestern West Virginia to southern Virginia, is the lastest Biden betrayal that has sparked outrage among environmentalists,” said McCormick.

The project is estimated to generate greenhouse gas emissions equivalent to 19 million passenger vehicles and 23 coal plants, making up at least one percent of all greenhouse gases emitted by the US energy sector.

“President Biden approved more oil and gas drilling permits in his first two years in office than former President Donald Trump did in his entire term. Biden also agreed to more leasing to win the support of Sen. Joe Manchin for his Inflation Reduction Act,” said McCormick.

McCormick said organizers of the protest want people to know that President Biden’s endorsement of the Mountain Valley Pipeline and other new fossil fuel projects should disqualify him from winning the Democratic nomination for a second term.

“President Biden promised to deliver on climate, but these decisions are a betrayal of that promise. We cannot afford to continue investing in fossil fuel infrastructure that harms our planet and exacerbates the climate crisis,” said McCormick. “

McCormick’s sentiments are echoed by numerous climate activists who argue that President Biden’s recent decisions, including the Willow Project in the Arctic and lease sales in the Gulf of Mexico, demonstrate a concerning pattern of prioritizing fossil fuel interests over environmental protection.

Members of Congress will be joining the activists in their protest, with Rep. Justin J. Pearson and Rep. Rashida Tlaib among those showing support for the cause. Their presence highlights the growing momentum and bipartisan concern over the administration’s pro-fossil fuel stance.

The rally, organized by The People vs. Fossil Fuels coalition, is expected to draw a significant crowd. In addition to speeches and demonstrations, organizers have planned a sit-in, with dozens of arrests anticipated as a form of civil disobedience to draw attention to their demands.

The event details are as follows:

What: Frontline Appalachian, Indigenous, and climate groups and their allies rally to protest President Biden’s recent approval of the Mountain Valley Pipeline in the debt ceiling deal and demand the rejection of all new fossil fuel projects.

When: Thursday, June 8th, from 2:00 PM to 4:00 PM ET

Where: The White House, 1600 Pennsylvania Avenue NW, Washington, DC 20500

As climate change continues to pose an increasingly urgent threat, the rally outside the White House serves as a powerful reminder that action is needed to prioritize renewable energy solutions and move away from harmful fossil fuel dependence.

