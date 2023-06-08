“Family Day At The Races” sponsored by Knights of Columbus

Our Lady of Peace Knights of Columbus #9199 is excited to announce their upcoming event, “Family Day At The Races,” at Monmouth Park.

The Knights of Columbus have reserved a delightful picnic grove for this special occasion, scheduled to take place on Sunday, August 6th. With gates opening at 11:30 AM and post time set for 1 PM, attendees are in for a thrilling day at the races.

The cost of admission for this family-friendly event is $25 per person, excluding parking fees. However, children under the age of 12 will be admitted free of charge. A unique feature of this event is the opportunity for attendees to bring their own coolers, as the park allows beer and wine on the premises.

To ensure a memorable day for all, the Knights of Columbus have generously arranged for the provision of various refreshments. Hot dogs, burgers, macaroni and potato salads, as well as soda and bottled water, will be supplied by the organizers. It promises to be a delicious feast while enjoying the thrilling horse races.

It is important to note that advanced ticket sales are available exclusively for this event. There will be no ticket sales at the gate, so interested individuals are encouraged to secure their tickets promptly. Due to limited availability, tickets will be sold on a first-come, first-served basis.

For further information or to purchase tickets, interested individuals can contact James Padden at 732-215-9902 or email James_padden@yahoo.com.

It is advised to reach out as soon as possible to secure a spot at this exciting event.

“Family Day At The Races” promises to be a fantastic outing for families and individuals alike. It offers a unique opportunity to witness exhilarating horse races while enjoying a relaxing picnic atmosphere.

The support and sponsorship of Our Lady of Peace Knights of Columbus #9199 have made this event possible, providing a memorable experience for all attendees. Don’t miss out on this thrilling day of racing, food, and family fun.

