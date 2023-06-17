Americans reject Trump, Republicans support the 2020 election loser

A new poll by Marist College finds that Americans are divided on the indictment of former President Donald Trump.

The poll, conducted June 12-14, 2023, found that 56% of Americans believe that Trump should drop out of the 2024 presidential race, while 43% believe that he should remain in the race.

Trump pleaded not guilty after being charged with 37 criminal counts over his retention of government documents and could face up to 536 years in prison if found guilty and given the maximum sentence for each count.

Republican support for the 2020 election loser actually increased following his second indictment and his defeat in a civil case where a New York jury found Trump sexually abused and defamed writer E. Jean Carroll, the writer who says he raped her in a department store in the 1990s.

Republicans are more likely than Democrats to believe that Trump should remain in the race. Among Republicans, 77% believe that Trump should stay in the race, while only 23% of Democrats believe the same.

The poll comes as Trump faces a number of legal challenges, including an indictment by a New York grand jury on charges of fraud and tax evasion. Trump has denied any wrongdoing and has vowed to fight the charges.

The Marist Poll is a nationally representative survey of 1,327 adults conducted by telephone. The margin of error is plus or minus 3.4 percentage points.

Here are some additional details from the poll:

The poll found that 61% of Americans believe that Trump should be held accountable for his actions, while 39% believe that he should not.

The poll also found that 53% of Americans believe that the indictment will hurt Trump’s chances of winning the 2024 presidential election, while 47% believe that it will not have an impact.

The poll findings suggest that the Trump indictment is a major political issue that is likely to divide Americans in the months leading up to the 2024 presidential election.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...