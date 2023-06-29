Pay no attention to the preferable presidential candidates!

Democratic presidential candidate Robert Kennedy Jr., the son of former Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy, launched his primary bid against President Joe Biden in April but he has faced a concerted effort to disparage and diminish his candidacy.

Minions of the corporate-controlled political establishment have been critical of the environmental lawyer, calling him a conspiracy theory-spewing fringe candidate who is backed by GOP money as the ruling class attempts to disguise an array of weaknesses exhibited by Biden.

CNN’s Jake Tapper said that he would not host a town hall with Kennedy because he “spreads dangerous misinformation” even after the network hosted former President Donald Trump.

The New York Times, Washington Post, the FiveThirtyEight political blog and many other news outlets have used inflammatory language to disparage Kennedy in spite of his bold ideas and unique perspective.

Such insidious attacks are a reaction based in the fear that Kennedy will actually restore integrity to government and diminish the influence of America’s oligarchy or aristocracy.

A study by researchers at Princeton and Northwestern found that “economic elites and organized groups representing business interests have substantial independent impacts on U.S. government policy,” while average citizens “have little or no independent influence.”

“A democratic government is supposed to be of, by, and for the people. But government institutions have betrayed our trust,” says Kennedy’s website. “The intelligence agencies spy on our own people. Government and tech platforms conspire to surveil and censor the public. Regulatory agencies have been captured by those they are supposed to regulate: Wall Street controls the SEC. Polluters and extractive industries dominate the EPA and BLM. Pharma controls the CDC, NIH, and FDA. Big Ag controls the USDA. Big Tech has captured the FTC. No wonder trust in government is at all-time lows. It’s time to earn it back.”

The growth of the ultra-wealthy in the United States as well as loose campaign financing laws and the nature of their perpetual election cycles has provided the opportunity for both Democrats and Republicans alike to receive huge donations from economic elites.

This amplifies the political preferences of the wealthiest class, causing them to be disproportionately factored into politics, but they also control the sources of information that the public relies upon.

By telling voters not to pay attention to Kennedy or the other Democrat challenging Biden, Marianne Williamson, oligarchs suppress the political competition.

There is a possibility that these tactics will inflame a popular reaction that resembles the political revolution that Bernie Sanders called for eight years ago.

.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...