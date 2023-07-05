Kennedy responds to ruling against Biden censorship

A federal judge issued an injunction Tuesday prohibiting Biden administration officials and federal agencies from communicating with social media companies about certain forms of protected speech.

The 155-page ruling details numerous clear violations of the First Amendment’s free speech clause.

Amply referenced and footnoted, the document describes how Biden administration officials demanded that social media companies suppress information and deplatform people who expressed political views they deemed harmful.

“This ruling has been widely reported as barring the administration from ‘working with,’ ‘contacting,’ or ‘coordinating with’ social media,” said Democratic Presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy, Jr., who is mentioned in the injunction as one of the people censored on social media.

“These are euphemisms. The case is about blatant censorship, in which government agencies colluded with and coerced tech platforms to censor Constitutionally-protected speech,” said Kennedy, the nephew of America’s 35th President, John F. Kennedy, and the son of his Attorney General Robert F. Kennedy.

As described in the injunction, government censorship demands were backed with threats to revoke Article 230 of the Communications Decency Act, which shields social media companies from liability for actions taken on their websites, as well as the threat of anti-trust action.

Both of these threats, in the words of Mark Zuckerberg, are “existential threats” to social media companies’ business.

The injunction describes the formation of a censorship apparatus that includes public-private partnerships with groups like the Virality Project, the Stanford Internet Observatory, and the Election Integrity Project.

They operated not only through direct demands, but also through creating a tacit consensus about what information is permissible.

Disallowed posts and suppressed information included those:

Questioning the safety of the Covid vaccines

Claiming the shots did not prevent infection or transmission

Doubting the utility of masks and lockdowns

Suggesting the lab leak hypothesis for Covid origins

Questioning the integrity of the 2020 elections

Claiming the authenticity of the Hunter Biden laptop story

“The judge got it exactly right when he wrote, ‘Freedom of speech and press is the indispensable condition of nearly every other form of freedom,’” Kennedy said. “Without freedom of speech, there is no democracy.”

Attorneys for the Democratic presidential candidate are considering further legal action to protect Kennedy’s rights and those of the campaign to be heard, free of censorship.

The court ruling may eliminate some barriers that hinder the insurgent campaign but it won’t stop corporate owned media from relentlessly disparaging Kennedy, who has earned a reputation as a resolute defender of the environment and children’s health by winning hundreds of successful legal actions.

For months, mainstream news organizations have been working to undermine the credibility of the Kennedy campaign.

