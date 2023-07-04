Lawmakers end public defender fees at the state level in New Jersey

New Jersey residents who rely on public defenders will no longer have to bear the financial burden associated with legal representation, as Governor Phil Murphy signed a groundbreaking law on Friday, abolishing fees and wiping out past costs for low-income and indigent individuals.

The legislation swiftly moved through the Senate and Assembly during the closing days of the legislative session and received Murphy’s approval on Friday evening. In addition to eliminating fees, the law includes a budget allocation of $4 million and retroactively forgives outstanding costs, liens, and warrants linked to public defender services.

“For too long, we have witnessed many residents suffer from the steep prices of a public defender, many times causing them to go into debt just to cover their legal fees, and disproportionately affecting people of color,” said Murphy. “The elimination of these fees gives them the chance to defend themselves against charges without worry of their finances.”

The new budget allocation will also contribute to increased pay for public defenders, addressing the issue of low compensation in the profession.

A report from the progressive think tank New Jersey Policy Perspective revealed that the state had been charging a minimum fee of $150 for individuals utilizing the services of the Office of the Public Defender.

In some cases, people were burdened with fees as high as $1,000. The new law marks a significant victory for justice and equitable access to legal representation, ensuring that financial circumstances do not impede an individual’s constitutional right to an attorney.

State Senators Nellie Pou and Andrew Zwicker, along with Assemblymembers Annette Chaparro, Benjie Wimberly, and Anthony Verrelli, were the primary sponsors of the bill.

New Jersey has been one of the few states to charge criminal defendants who turn to public defenders because they cannot afford legal representation, making this legislative reform a pioneering step forward.

State statute has mandated the billing of clients by the Office of the Public Defender since its establishment in 1967. Since 2014, the office has charged fees ranging from $150 to over $1,000, depending on the severity of the alleged crime, trial involvement, and duration. Despite collecting approximately $4 million annually from these fees, the funds have been directed to the state’s general fund rather than directly supporting the Office of the Public Defender.

Marleina Ubel, a state policy fellow at New Jersey Policy Perspective, emphasized that the revenue generated from public defender fees is minimal in the context of the Office of the Public Defender’s budget, which amounts to approximately $141 million. With Governor Murphy’s proposed budget of $53 billion for the upcoming fiscal year, additional funds are likely to be allocated to legislative priorities.

Unpaid fees have had long-term implications for individuals represented by public defenders, leading to property liens that can adversely affect credit scores or impede significant life decisions such as purchasing a home. These liens, which can last for ten years, may also accrue additional charges based on public defender hours, further exacerbating financial burdens.

The new legislation not only forgives outstanding fees but also voids any associated liens and warrants solely related to unpaid public defender fees.

Although the bill has yet to advance through a legislative committee, State Senator Nellie Pou (D-Passaic), the bill’s sponsor, aims to end fees charged by municipal public defenders as well. In a separate bill, Pou seeks to expand the role of the Office of the Public Defender by allowing public defenders to represent parolees during parole revocation hearings. Currently, parolees who cannot afford a lawyer must rely on pro-bono representation from a list of attorneys maintained by the Judiciary, often resulting in inexperienced or delayed legal assistance.

The implementation of this new law marks a significant step towards a fairer and more accessible criminal justice system in New Jersey. It reflects a commitment to ensuring that legal representation is not limited by socioeconomic status and paves the way for greater equity in the state’s legal processes.

