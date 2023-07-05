17-year-old New Jersey murder suspect arrested in Georgia will be extradited

The South Fulton Police Department (SFPD) announced on Monday the arrest of a 17-year-old wanted for a New Jersey murder.

The suspect, whose identity is being withheld due to their status as a minor in the state of New Jersey, was wanted in connection with a murder investigation in the jurisdiction of by the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office.

Police said they found and arrested the suspect without incident in the City of South Fulton, which is in Fulton County, Georgia, in the Atlanta metropolitan area.

The exact location of the arrest was not released.

The teen is currently in custody and will be extradited to New Jersey to face charges.

“The South Fulton Police Department is committed to ensuring the safety and security of our community,” said South Fulton Police Chief Keith Meadows. “This operation reflects our dedication to cooperation and vigilance, both locally and interstate.”

The SFPD thanked the Atlantic County Prosecutor’s Office for their collaboration in the case.

“We would like to express our deepest gratitude to the ACPO for their vital collaboration in this case, ensuring a swift resolution,” said the SFPD in a statement. “Our thoughts are with all those affected by the incident in New Jersey, and we hope this development brings some comfort.”

​Established in 2017, Atlanta’s new twin city—South Fulton—is 100 square miles with a population of over 100,000 residents that is 92 percent African American, the area is described as the Blackest City in America and it boasts an average median income higher than Atlanta, which has lost its Black majority.

