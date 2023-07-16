Climate activists vandalize Walmart heiress’ $340 million superyacht

A group of climate activists vandalized the $340 million superyacht of Walmart heiress Nancy Walton Laurie in Ibiza on Sunday, drenching the craft’s stern in black and red paint shot from fire extinguishers.

“We have launched biodegradable paint against the megayacht ‘Kaos’, owned by Nancy Walton Laurie, the billionaire heiress of Walmart,” said a statement from the group, Futuro Vegetal. “We demand that the government shift subsidies to the meat industry to socially and ecologically responsible plant-based alternatives.”

At around 9 a.m. local time, two activists from Futuro Vegetal sprayed paint using fire extinguishers against the mega-yacht of one of the richest women in the world, to protest against the Climate Crisis.

The action puts the finishing touch to the campaign “Jets and Yachts, the party is over”, convened by Extinction Rebellion Ibiza, which demanded the prohibition of private jets and the end of luxury broadcasts.

The yacht, which sails under the Jamaican flag, is 110 meters long and weighs 4,523 tons.

It was built in 2017 and its price amounts to 300 million euros, according to the superyachtfan.com website, which details that its annual maintenance cost ranges between 20 and 30 million dollars.

The owner, Nancy Walton, is one of Walmart’s heiresses and, according to Forbes, its current fortune at $8.7 billion.

“The only reason we continue to maintain an economic system that leads to eco-social collapse is to sustain the privileges of this small privileged class,” said the activists, who displayed a banner that read, “You consume others’ suffer”

They say it is the people who are at the top of the social pyramid who put all life on the planet at their service, forcing us to work to sustain their system, exploiting animals and destroying the territory no matter how much suffering and death it entails.

Only the union of the people against the necropolitics of the powerful is capable of generating a change in the agri-food system that allows us to mitigate the worst consequences of Climate Chaos.

This week, we watched with terror as the earth’s surface reached 60ºC in Extremadura and we lived the seven hottest days in more than one hundred thousand years. The Climate Crisis is an endless amount of suffering and horror for all the inhabitants of the planet.

Neither all the repression nor the result of any electoral process will put a stop to his determination to “mitigate the impact of the Climate Crisis. We spend our lives on it.

