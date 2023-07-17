With summer in full swing, tick season is upon us. Two tick-borne illnesses that can be serious, but are preventable, are Lyme disease and babesiosis.

Lyme disease is caused by the bacterium Borrelia burgdorferi. It is transmitted through the bite of an infected blacklegged tick, also known as a deer tick.

Symptoms of Lyme disease can include fever, headache, fatigue, and a characteristic skin rash called erythema migrans. If left untreated, Lyme disease can spread to the joints, heart, and nervous system. Babesiosis is caused by a parasite called Babesia microti.

It is also transmitted through the bite of an infected blacklegged tick.

Symptoms of babesiosis can be similar to those of Lyme disease, but they can also include shortness of breath, nausea, and vomiting. Babesiosis can be more serious in people with weakened immune systems.

A new study from Columbia University has found that transmission of babesiosis from mother to child is more important than co-infection with Lyme disease in the spread of the disease.

The study, which was published in the journal Nature Communications, used field data collected on Block Island, Rhode Island, along with lab data, to create a mathematical model that estimates the capacity of the pathogen that causes babesiosis to spread.

The study’s findings suggest that babesiosis is more likely to spread in areas where there is a high prevalence of the disease in the tick population.

It also suggests that pregnant women who live in or travel to areas where babesiosis is common should be aware of the risk of transmission to their unborn child.

Here are some tips to protect yourself from tick-borne illnesses:

Wear long sleeves and pants when you are in areas where ticks are common.

Use insect repellent that contains DEET or picaridin.

Check yourself for ticks after you have been in an area where ticks are common.

Remove ticks promptly if you find them on your body.

If you are bitten by a tick, it is important to see a doctor right away. Early treatment with antibiotics can help to prevent the development of serious complications.

For more information about tick-borne illnesses, visit the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention website: https://www.cdc.gov/lyme.

You can track when and how you are exposed to ticks – and get expert advice – via a free app on your smartphone.

Researchers developed the tool to combat Lyme disease, which is increasing across the country, including in cities.

Through photos and data, the app helps scientists learn more about tick activity to identify areas of high tick risk and help prevent exposure.

