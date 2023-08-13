New Jersey environmentalists launch campaign to raise energy awareness

Organizations from around New Jersey have joined together to form Clean Energy Action Now (CLEAN), a campaign dedicated to increasing awareness of the health, economic, and climate benefits of an equitable clean energy future.

The New Jersey environmental advocates launched the campaign to raise awareness of the health, economic, and climate benefits of an equitable clean energy future for New Jersey and to counter lies propagated by the fossil fuel industry.

SmartHeatNJ — an advocacy group backed by the Fuel Merchants Association and the New Jersey Propane Gas Association — is behind a deceptive effort aimed at spreading lies to kill legislation that would require the state to create a building electrification plan.

The group mounted a letter-writing campaign and advertising blitz with the slogan “Don’t Touch My Gas Stove!” — warning that state officials are “trying to force” everyone to convert all their appliances to electricity at enormous cost — messaging that echoes some of the alarmism Republicans circulated in January to protest President Biden’s energy policies.

Nothing in those proposals would require residents to convert to electricity and residents who used gas stoves would be able to continue using them, despite the lies being pumped out by the fuel merchants’ disinformation campaign.

Converting to electric would be voluntary — and its cost could be covered by incentives, said Eric Miller, the New Jersey energy policy director for the Natural Resources Defense Council.

“If your business model is selling home heating oil, that is a business model that’s in danger,” said Doug O’Malley, director of Environment New Jersey. “Fossil fuels are volatile — we saw prices skyrocket — and electrification is increasingly becoming cost competitive with home heating oil. So it’s very obvious why the fuel merchants are against electrification.”

The CLEAN campaign supports the urgent adoption of policies that encourage and accelerate clean energy solutions such as establishing a state target in law of 100 percent clean electricity by 2035 and an equitable, affordable pathway to upgrade New Jersey’s homes and buildings, which make up 26% of the state’s greenhouse gas emissions, to clean energy and highly efficient appliances such as heat pumps.

Based on winter 2022-2023 utility rates, analysts reported in June that New Jerseyans who live in poorly insulated gas homes can save $1,550 to $3,240 each year, a range of 47% to 69% savings on annual energy bills depending on service territory, by investing in electrification and weatherization.

CLEAN will work to ensure that policymakers and the public have fact-based information about the health, economic, and environmental benefits of clean energy and the transition away from fossil fuels and also correct misinformation being disseminated by vested interests that profit from continuing our reliance on polluting fossil fuels.

These organizations are founding members of CLEAN: Acadia Center, Environmental Defense Fund, Natural Resources Defense Council, New Jersey Conservation Foundation, New Jersey League of Conservation Voters, ReThink Energy NJ, Sierra Club New Jersey Chapter, New Jersey Progressive Equitable Energy Coalition, and MnM Consulting.

Climate change isn’t slowing down and neither can we. This summer alone, New Jerseyans have struggled with dangerous air quality stemming from Canadian wildfires and several days of dangerous extreme heat driven by climate change. Founding CLEAN members believe that through advocacy, education and policy, New Jersey must move further faster toward meeting its clean energy goals.

“Let’s stop with the lies and scare tactics and work towards a clean energy future, together. Delaying the adoption of New Jersey’s clean energy goals is costing consumers money and denying New Jerseyans the benefits of more comfortable, healthier, all-electric homes,” said Barb Blumenthal, Research Director, New Jersey Conservation Foundation.

“At the end of the day, what we’re pushing for is cleaner air. My child’s health is jeopardized when he plays outside due to poor air quality, and also indoors because of our exposure to particulate matter, nitrogen oxides and other toxins. We need healthier air both indoors and outdoors. ” said Anjuli Ramos-Busot, NJ State Director for the Sierra Club.

“The facts are undeniable: transitioning from fossil fuels to clean, efficient electric appliances will save New Jersey utility customers money, improve our health, and protect us from the worst impacts of climate change,” said Karla Sosa, Project Manager, New Jersey State Affairs Environmental Defense Fund.

“Clean energy opponents, such as the NJ Fuel Merchants Association, have one purpose – continuing to profit from the sale of polluting fossil fuels – and they’ll say anything to dissuade utility customers from switching to electric appliances that are affordable, better for their health and reduce harmful emissions,” added Nicole Miller, Vice Chair, New Jersey Progressive Equitable Energy Coalition (NJPEEC).

“New Jerseyans recognize how climate change is fueling the extreme heat and wildfire smoke that has become all too common this summer. They are demanding action from our state leaders to move forward, faster toward our clean energy goals. Yet the fossil fuel industry in New Jersey has resorted to delay tactics, misinformation, and sensationalism to deny us an affordable, healthier, and more resilient clean energy future. We cannot allow it to continue,” said Tom Gilbert, Campaign Director, ReThink Energy New Jersey.

“Clean energy and affordability go hand in hand. As New Jerseyans begin to reap millions of dollars in federal rebates and incentives to upgrade their homes and businesses with clean energy, our state leaders must seize this once-in-a-generation opportunity to usher in a new era of clean energy that lowers costs for everyday New Jerseyans. The longer we delay, the more it will cost us,” said Eric Miller, Director of New Jersey Energy Policy at NRDC (Natural Resources Defense Council).

“Low-income New Jerseyans who are struggling with years of rising methane gas rates and disproportionate exposure to pollution from fossil fuels deserve relief. We must act now to accelerate programs and policies that can deliver cleaner air, healthier communities, and lower energy bills,” said Allison McLeod, Senior Director of Public Policy, New Jersey League of Conservation Voters.

