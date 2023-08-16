Democrat Robert F. Kennedy promises to unite nation to save environment

As the race for the 2024 presidential election heats up, Democratic candidate Robert F. Kennedy has made a bold and compelling promise to the American people: to unite the nation and take decisive action to protect and preserve the environment.

Kennedy’s commitment to environmental stewardship has captured the attention of voters, offering a vision of a united America working together to address the pressing challenges of climate change and ecological degradation.

In a video shared on social media, Kennedy addressed his dedication to combating the environmental crises facing the nation along with the contempt for authority that has resulted from government lies.

On his website, Kennedy says, “A democratic government is supposed to be of, by, and for the people. But government institutions have betrayed our trust. The intelligence agencies spy on our own people. Government and tech platforms conspire to surveil and censor the public. Regulatory agencies have been captured by those they are supposed to regulate: Wall Street controls the SEC. Polluters and extractive industries dominate the EPA and BLM. Pharma controls the CDC, NIH, and FDA. Big Ag controls the USDA. Big Tech has captured the FTC. No wonder trust in government is at all-time lows. It’s time to earn it back.”

He addresses the methods by which he would do that in a new video posted on social media.

“When I’m President, I will bring our country together to protect our environment,” Kennedy declared, his words resonating with Americans eager for leadership on the urgent issue.

Acknowledging that people today do not trust “scientific orthodoxies or pronouncements” Kennedy’s pledge to bridge political divides and rally Americans around environmental protection speaks to the urgency of the situation and the need for unified action.

Kennedy’s promise comes at a time when environmental concerns have taken center stage on both the national and global agenda. From devastating wildfires and intensifying hurricanes to rising sea levels and diminishing biodiversity, the effects of climate change are undeniable.

Kennedy was instrumental in transforming the Hudson from a dead river to one of America’s cleanest today by uniting liberal environmentalists with conservative rod-and-gun folks who shared a desire for a clean, healthy environment.

As President, the will bring the same commitment and coalition-building to address the most pressing environmental problems in America and beyond.

The cornerstone of Kennedy’s environmental platform is a comprehensive plan aimed at uniting groups by hyperpartisanship and building coalitions to address the most pressing environmental problems in America and beyond.

“Recent years have seen one environmental disaster after another: floods and droughts, fires, and toxic spills,” says Kennedy’s website. “Our soils are depleted, the weather is wacky, trees are dying, and the water in many places is toxic. Chronic disease is at an all-time high. We’re going to address these problems at their root causes.”

“First, we will shift agricultural subsidies so as to encourage regenerative practices,” says Kennedy’s website. “Today, a new generation of farmers and ranchers is building soil, replenishing groundwater, and detoxifying land, all while producing just as much food as conventional farmers and earning a decent livelihood.”

“Secondly, we will incentivize the transition of industry to zero-waste cycles and clean energy sources, and forge agreements with other countries to implement these policies throughout the global supply chain,” says Kennedy’s website. “These first two policies will vastly reduce the toxic waste, industrial poisons, and pesticides that make people and ecosystems sick.”

“Finally, we will protect wild lands from further development, by curbing mining, logging, oil drilling, and suburban sprawl,” says Kennedy’s website. “We will become a global advocate for rainforest preservation and marine restoration. We will rethink development policies that promised economic growth while ignoring ecological sustainability and ended up delivering neither.”

Environmental experts and advocates have welcomed Kennedy’s promise, seeing it as a departure from the partisan gridlock that has hindered previous efforts to address climate change. Dr. Emily Martinez, a leading environmental scientist, praised Kennedy’s approach, stating, “His commitment to bringing people together to address the environment is exactly what we need. Climate change knows no political boundaries, and only by working together can we hope to make a real impact.”Kennedy’s environmental vision is rooted in a belief that protecting the environment is not only a moral imperative but also an economic opportunity. He has outlined plans to support rural communities through sustainable agriculture, invest in green infrastructure, and create jobs in renewable energy industries. By framing environmental action as a means to boost the economy and improve the lives of all Americans, Kennedy seeks to build broad-based support for his agenda.

